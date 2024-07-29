Refubished AirPods Pro for cheaper than on Amazon (just $119.99)

TL;DR: If you want a low-cost pair of awesome wireless earbuds, here's a pair of near-mint condition refurbished 1st Gen AirPods Pro for $119.99 (reg. $249).

There's a reason AirPods are consistently so popular. They're awesome wireless earbuds with a whole pile of extra bells and whistles. Unfortunately, they're also super expensive. At least, they would be if you shopped somewhere like Amazon. Here, you can grab a pair of 1st Gen AirPods Pro on sale for $119.99 (reg. $249).

AirPods are cheaper here than on Amazon

Here's exactly what you're getting when you pick up a pair of AirPod refurbs. The grade "A" rating means they're in near-mint condition. That means there might be cosmetic signs of wear, but you can't see it from more than a foot away. In terms of battery health, these have at least 80% of their max capacity. Fully charged and with the case, you could listen to music for over 24 hours.

1st Gen AirPods Pro don't just look good. Between the Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio, you get a listening experience you can fully customize whether you want to drown out the sounds of the gym or let in the sounds of the world.

Old school AirPods were all hard plastic. These come with three sizes of silicone tips so you can find the most comfortable fit. They're also sweat and water resistant, so gym jammers don't have to sweat the small stuff. You can even takes hands-free calls by activating Siri with voice commands.

And they're in near-mint condition

Don't pay full price for a pair of AirPods.

Get a near-mint condition pair of 1st Gen AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $119.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.

