Rev. Terry Anderson passionately supports Kamala Harris for President

Image: lev radin / shutterstock.com

Rev. Terry Anderson gave a fantastic speech discrediting haters' opinions and declaring that Vice President Harris is the only qualified candidate in the race for President of the United States.

This pastor rains hell upon the racist labels Republicans have tried to discredit Kamala Harris. He responds with a long list of her qualifications and decries the convicted felon and white power enabler that is Donald Trump.

My Houston TX pastor is all in with Madam President Kamala Harris #ImWithHer

