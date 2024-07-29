Snail racing is not just a mediocre animated film; it's an annual semi-serious competition in Norfolk, England.

The Snail Master starts the races. They shout: "Ready, steady, SLOW!" And off dash the snails! The Snail Master keeps the course well-watered as snails like damp conditions. Races are held on a table covered with a white cloth. Machine a circle, with braid in the middle, and then machine a similar circle 13 inches away. Owners can dress up. The World record stands at 2 minutes over the 13 inches. It was set up in 1995 by a snail called Archie. The record can only be challenged at the World Championships at Congham. Giant foreign snails are not allowed Often owners like to give their snails names like Speedy or Zoomer! Snail Racing World Championships

Snail racing is an international sport, and the world championships have been held in Norfolk since the 1960s. It is open to all, and you can even rent a snail from the snail stable for one pound if you forget to bring one. This year's competition took place in damp, cool conditions "perfect for snail racing." Tiny stickers with numbers written in pen take the place of race bibs. The snail master checks to make sure the finish line has been crossed before declaring a snail the winner. This year's victor, who traversed the 13.5-inch course in a lightning fast four minutes and three seconds, was Jeff.

Please ensure that you watch the post-race interview, where his coach discusses his training regimen.

