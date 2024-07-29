Video game actors strike over AI

SAG-AFTRA has called a strike against video game producers over compensation for AI trained on their motion capture and live performances.

A large concern of the most recent Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes against big movie production companies is also a sticking point between SAG's video game performers and the video game companies. AI is trained on performances and work and then used without compensating the actors.

During the strike, the more than 160,000 members of the union will not provide talent to games produced by Disney, Electronic Arts, Blizzard Activision, Take-Two, WB Games, and others. Not every game is affected. Some productions may have interim agreements with union workers, and others, like continually updated games that launched before the current negotiations starting September 2023, may be exempt. The publishers and other companies issued statements to the media through a communications firm representing them. "We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations," a statement offered to The New York Times and other outlets read. The statement said the two sides had found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals and that the game companies' offer was responsive and "extends meaningful AI protections." The Washington Post says the biggest remaining issue involves on-camera performers, including motion capture performers. Crabtree-Ireland told the Post that while AI training protections were extended to voice performers, motion and stunt work was left out. "[A]ll of those performers deserve to have their right to have informed consent and fair compensation for the use of their image, their likeness or voice, their performance. It's that simple," Crabtree-Ireland said in June. Ars Technica

