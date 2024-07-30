Air New Zealand drops climate goals

Air New Zealand is the first major carrier to drop its climate goals, reports the BBC.

Air New Zealand has abandoned a 2030 goal to cut its carbon emissions, blaming difficulties securing more efficient planes and sustainable jet fuel. … In recent months, and more so in the last few weeks, it has also become apparent that potential delays to our fleet renewal plan pose an additional risk to the target's achievability," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Greg Foran, said in the statement. In 2022, Air New Zealand adopted a 2030 target to cut its emissions by almost 29%. It was much more ambitious than a 5% reduction goal over the same period set by the global aviation industry.

Airline climate goals are like Hannibal Lecter publishing his vegan meal plan. It only works if you don't already know what he eats, but you do know because the meal plan includes a promise of zero net cannibalism by 2050.