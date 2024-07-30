California road ragers shoot each other dead

California is home to a large number of species threatened with extinction, but it suffers from an overabundance of Iratus nauclerus, commonly known as road ragers. These hot-tempered beasts assert their dominance by threatening to injure or kill humans who don't allow them to drive like maniacs. In rare instances, two road ragers will encounter one another on the open highway, and the consequences can be disastrous, especially when both of them carry handguns.

Just such an unfortunate event took place this week in San Bernardino County (referred to as "San Berdoo" by in-the-know hepcats). ABC News supplied the details:

Jonathan McConnell, 38, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 210 Freeway with Aaron Harris, 37, who was driving a sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. McConnell split lanes and collided with the sedan occupied by Harris and his two children, the sheriff's department said. Harris then followed McConnell off the freeway and into a parking lot. McConnell met several people known to him in the parking lot, according to the sheriff's department. Harris then stopped his vehicle and shouted threats at McConnell. When McConnell approached the vehicle, Harris fired a gun at him, authorities said. McConnell then returned fire. Both men died after they were shot, the sheriff's department said.

The innocent youngsters were unharmed, thank goodness.

California's Iratus nauclerus population dropped by two this week. Consider yourself fortunate that your chances of survival on the freeways of the Golden State have gone up as a result.

Previously:

• Canadian 'Road Rage'

• Is the motorist who rear-ended a cop in this viral footage former congressman Madison Cawthorn?

• Charges dropped against road rage shooter

• Suspected road rage killers spotted by police at sushi restaurant

• Florida man shoots up his own car in road rage incident

• Small town Mayor arrested in road rage incident

• Man clings to hood of car at 70 mph in road rage video