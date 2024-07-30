Does this "MAGA is Weird" commercial promote lookism?

How can you tell that the "MAGA people are weird" campaign is working? Because the weird MAGA people are being triggered by it.

Annoying incel-adjacent pipsqueak Vivek Ramaswamy demanded Democrats stop calling MAGA people weird, declaring it "dumb" and "juvenile." (To which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back, "It's an incel platform, dude. It's SUPER weird.")

Capitalizing on the campaign's success, Won't PAC Down released a video that gives a face, or rather a bunch of faces, to the MAGA is creepy meme. The 30-second spot features a gaggle of icky incels describing their desire to control women's bodies. The actors look and speak like many of the MAGA vloggers we know and loathe — Charlie Kirk, Scott Adams, Nick Fuentes, Ben Shapiro, Jack Posobiec, and J.D. Vance.

I'm not sure how I feel about an ad that makes fun of the way people look and speak, though. The goal should be to expose MAGA's creepy and weird behavior instead of focusing on their physical appearance. Lookism is a bad look.