Emily the elephant plays drums

Emily is a drum-playing elephant at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford!

I'm officially jealous of Jon Rossi, musician, drummer, actor, and host of The Rossifari Podcast, who has been lucky enough to play drums with an engaging and brilliant elephant named Emily. He first met Emily in 2022 at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and had the great idea to show her some of his drumming skills. The curious pachyderm instantly understood the assignment and showed off some of her impressive talents, as well! After that first encounter, which circulated online, Jon got a lot of comments about why he didn't give Emily one of his drum sticks to play with. He tried, but she didn't seem interested at the time.

Jon was lucky enough to return to Massachusetts to hang out and play drums with Emily again just a few weeks ago, and it definitely seems like she remembered him. She was still keen to drum with her trunk, and even tried out a drum stick this time!

I cannot stop watching Emily drumming! Elephants are truly amazing!

On his podcast website, Jon provides a little more information about his music and love of animals:

Jon Rossi is the host of The Rossifari Podcast! Jon is a touring musician, actor, and Music Director who visits as many zoos, aquariums, and conservation organizations as possible while on the road. He hopes that his photographs and podcast will help people understand the conservation mission behind all good zoos and aquariums, and to feel a deeper connection with the amazing species exhibited in captivity. Jon's favorite animals include red pandas, sea turtles, binturongs, and tree kangaroos.

To see more of Jon and his encounters with Emily and many other animals, check out his TikTok.