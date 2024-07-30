Flava Flav backing the US Women's Water Polo team

So get up, get, get, get down! Hip Hop Hero Flava Flav sponsors the US Olympic Women's Water Polo team.

The US Women's Water Polo team has won gold in the past three Olympics. However, the players aren't big names, and water polo doesn't have the recognition of some of the other Olympic sports. Many players work multiple jobs besides practicing with the team, and getting to the Olympics requires sponsors. Maggie Steffans posted on Instagram looking for support. Flavor Flav immediately answered the call:

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need," he commented. "My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y'all even more. That's a FLAVOR FLAV promise." flavorflavofficial Instagram

True to his word, Flav signed a five-year deal to sponsor the team. He also planned to send the entire team to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, only to discover that Taylor had already taken care of it. He even jumped in the pool to play with the team.

Flav answered a question about his water polo dream team at a press conference with Olympic media. He would, obviously, choose Snoop as the Captain.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I would absolutely watch that.

