Fox News host rejects Republican Senator's misogyny and racism

Wherein a Fox News host pushes back against weird racist and sexist attacks on the Vice-President.

Republican Senator from Louisiana, John Kennedy, leaned into disgusting attacks on Vice-President Harris. Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked the Senator to consider how women might interpret his remarks; even if he truly believed that the Vice-President was "a bit of a ding dong," others would find it to be a dog whistle. An argument erupts wherein the Senator digs himself into a very deep hole, and a Fox host does something other than pander.

