Genius Candace Owens dismantles evolution theory

Candace Owens, whose encyclopedic knowledge and expertise rivals that of Leonardo da Vinci, has been busy making important discoveries this week. On her super-popular vlog show, she told her students, "I had to really commit myself to a long period of research to truly believe that it is plausible that this world is being run by a very small group of elite oligarchs who routinely practice homosexuality and pedophilia and who believe in Baphomet as a deity and who worship a transgender deity."

She didn't stop there. She also disproved the theory of evolution with bullet-proof evidence: "We have a Bible that tells us the story of exactly what happened. And then it takes some modern Satanists to come around and to convince you that actually you're from an ape. No, like, they're like, this is this is science. It's science, guys. You come from apes. You were an Australopithecus, and then you were like, oh, and then one day you started walking erect, homo erectus, you started walking around, and now you can speak and, yeah, the chimps are still here and you — you share a DNA with them. You're — you come from monkeys."

No weirdness at MAGA University!

Previously:

