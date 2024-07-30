Girl pooch protects her pink Barbie float from 2 canine bros as if her life depended on it (video)

A golden doodle named Oakley might have to share the pool with her two canine brothers, but she sure as heck ain't sharing her pink Barbie float.

As the raft-protector guards her precious plastic raft, barking and running back and forth on her floating island, two other determined doggos race up and down the edge of the pool, yapping, snapping, and coming just inches from their coveted prize. And at one point it looks as if they might be able to hijack the ship.

But nope. Try as they might, it's a lost cause. She fends them off but good. Nothing is coming between this vigilant pooch and her Barbie dreamboat. (See video below posted by oakleydoodlegram.)

Via ParadePets

