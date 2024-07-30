Harris mocks Trump at packed Georgia rally of 10,000 people: "Donald Trump is feeling it" (video)

Kamala Harris hit rock-star status today, holding her biggest rally yet in Atlanta, Georgia today.

Like a headliner at a rock concert, the likely Democratic nominee walked on stage at Georgia State University after a performance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Harris' packed rally of 10,000 raucous fans was thunderous, to say the least. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

At one point, Harris made a pledge to "bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump killed. And I will sign it into law," she promised, "and show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like." (See second video below.)

And at another point, the vice president mocked Trump over the new election dynamics, saying, "So, the momentum in this race is shifting. And there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it."

She continued to troll the befuddled ex-president, reminding the crowd of his wimpy reluctance to debate her face to face. "Well Donald… I do hope you reconsider… because as the old saying goes, 'If you got something to say, say it to my face.'" (See third video below.)

From The New York Times:

Supporters have packed just about every seat in the Georgia State convocation center for Vice President Kamala Harris's rally. Organizers have said about 10,000 people are here, and the energy is electric: In between speeches from Democratic leaders, supporters are dancing and singing along to music played by a D.J. … Supporters were so excited to see her that she had to calm them down, saying, "I'm getting to some business now," as many continued to cheer. … Quavo, the Atlanta native and frontman of the rap group Migos took the stage, not to perform but to address the crowd. He talked about his work with the Biden administration to pass gun safety laws. … Megan Thee Stallion has taken the stage at the Harris rally, performing her biggest hits, "Hot Girl" and "Mamushi," with her and her background dancers clad in blue suits. It's the clearest illustration yet of just how different the Democratic presidential campaign is under Harris — and how much she's energizing a part of the Democratic coalition that had been checked out.

VP: So here is my pledge to you. As president, I will bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump killed, and I will sign it into law. And show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/2br2Q1gzJV — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024

VP: Donald. I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face pic.twitter.com/f6Fv67p1uh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024

