Iowa bans abortions

Iowa's ban on abortions went into effect Monday, prohibiting the procedure after the sixth week of pregnancy—before most people are even aware that they are pregnant.

Iowa's Republican leaders have been seeking the law for years and gained momentum after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The Iowa Supreme Court also issued a ruling that year saying there was no constitutional right to abortion in the state.

The stakes are high this year: no vote is worthless. Even in the most partisan states, the power of it will still be felt by others and encourage them to fight for you. In states with abortion restrictions, people still receive pills via telehealth, "underground" networks, and traveling to states where it remains legal.