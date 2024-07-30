Japanese idol Momoka Tojo must post solo "good night" photos for 1 year after being seen with boyfriend

According to Must Share and J-Pop Project, Momoka Tojo is a member of Japanese idol band KATACOTO*BANK and has been ordered by her managers to post solo "good night" photos every day for one year. Her offense was to be seen with her boyfriend in an inadvertantly-posted photo (screenshotted below), shattering the parasocial fantasies of her audience.

As translated from the band's statement:

1 – She will keep a certain distance from her boyfriend.

2 – As a "punishment" she will be required to publish a solo "good night" photo every day for a year, with management adding "The most important thing for an idol is to 'sleep close to each and every fan'."

That part of Japanese showbusiness is a bad place to be anywhere except the top.

