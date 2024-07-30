JD Vance goes viral as new TikTok music meme: "I'm a Never Trump Guy" (video)

Trump running mate JD Vance has tried to change his tune since calling the convicted ex-president "reprehensible," "an idiot," and even "Hitler."

But his old tune has just exploded as a new viral TikTok ditty in which, using his own words, Vance sings, "I'm a never Trump guy. I never liked him." The phrase was uttered by Vance in a 2016 Charlie Rose interview, when the calculating opportunist — who wisely used sheer flattery to dupe Donald Trump into picking him as the VP nominee — bashed the bumbling MAGA leader every chance he got.

"So this is really who Donald Trump chose as his running mate??" says an astounded, perhaps cat-loving blonde woman before a bunch of young people hilariously dance in celebration. (Watch video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)

This is currently one of the most viral trends on TikTok (sound up) pic.twitter.com/TyDbNFWqef — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 30, 2024

