Jon Stewart on the joy of a statistical dead heat

The Daily Show covered a madcap week that breathed life into the US Presidential election.

As always, Stewart finds a way to make light of the racist bullshit the Republicans are leaning on in their campaign to malign Kamala Harris. It became clear very quickly that nothing was going to stick, so they went back to the playbook and leaned on misogyny and racism. I did enjoy the one-man dramatic re-enactment, however.

