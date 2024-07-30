Learning American Sign Language is easy with this $20 bundle!

TL;DR: If you want to add a unique language skill to your resume, you'll want to learn American Sign Language with this bundle, now $19.99 for life!

Ever watched the State of the Union or practically any other live music event? You'll probably notice one thing (aside from the speaker, performer, or the sheer size of the stadium): the sign language interpreter!

It's pretty cool to see that just one person knowing sign language can open up a whole new world of understanding for anyone who might not rely on spoken language like a lot of us do. If you've ever been interested in learning sign language, American Sign Language (ASL), specifically, you might want to check out this bundle that's on sale for less than $20.

Whether you want to add a new, invaluable skill to your job profile or communicate better with someone who's hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, American Sign Language is a smart asset. Just look at the stats! ASL is the third most spoken language in the U.S. after English and Spanish (crazy, right?).

Designed for absolute novices, this ASL bundle opens with an introduction to the history of deaf and hard of hearing education, offering context for students. You can move onto foundational courses once you learn this background, like the "American Sign Language – Beginner" course!

Instructor Manny Martin leads this course, offering concise and thorough explanations on basic signing. Here, you can learn how to sign the alphabet, numbers, and verbs, and you'll find that ASL isn't just comprised of hand signals — every ASL sign has a specific purpose behind it.

Already have some background on ASL and want to develop skills to apply it in the office? Take a look at "American Sign Language for Business – Beginner." Charlie Rich teaches this course, and Rich signs the entire time (hello, immersive courses!) and is aided by a speaking interpreter. You'll discover phrases, vocabulary, and more that could enhance your professional job!

