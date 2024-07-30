Trump's anti-semitism on display

Convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and real estate fraud Donald Trump let his anti-semitic flag fly this morning.

Agreeing with the host of a radio show he had joined, Donald Trump affirmed insults targeted at Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhof, who happens to be Jewish. This is just another phrase in Trump's litany against liberal Jewish people, but it comes at a pretty bad time for the fading Orange Menace. Having picked a creepy boat anchor for Vice-President and appearing a doddering fool next to an energized and eloquent Harris, Trump didn't need to further isolate himself with his base in their Christian fascist white power fantasy land.

Trump stunned the nation with his Tuesday morning appearance on the conservative radio show "Sid & Friends In The Morning" during which he calmly replied "yes" to the hosts' jab at Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. "He's a crappy Jew," said host Sid Rosenberg. "He's a horrible Jew." And Trump agreed. RawStory

