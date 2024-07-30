Weird MAGA is the meme of the hour

Something about Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance makes people want to shower. Democrats have immediately capitalized on it with the term "weird," as enjoyably compiled below by a stricken Jesse Watters on Fox News. The best part of it is that Watters is trying to squish some fake Twitter thing that no-one except right-wingers and journalists even know about—and completely Streisanding it to his audience of aggrieved seniors.

Like a Teddy Ruxpin smelling faintly of bleach, J.D.'s indefinite offness implicates other people. The ad embedded below doesn't mention him, but explicitly defines and combines Weird MAGA, the Heritage Foundation, the 2025 Project and the general thirst for Gilead among conservatives. All of which comes together in the person of J.D. Vance.

Lev Radin / Shutterstock

