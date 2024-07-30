Woman with no legs breaks skateboarding record (video)

Meet astonishing athlete Kanya Sesser, 31, who was born with no legs. Sesser just broke a Guinness World Record for skateboarding. Specifically, she has achieved the longest handstand on a skateboard, hitting 19.65 seconds. Video below.

"No legs, no limits," Sesser says.

Before skateboarding, Sesser was a champion Paralympic track athlete where she became the third fastest woman wheelchair racer in the world.

From Guinness World Records:

When she was only an infant, Kanya was found at the side of the road by a woman who was passing by a Buddhist temple school in Pak Chong, Thailand. After her cries attracted the woman, Kanya was promptly taken to the hospital[…] Adopted by an American family, she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she grew up with her parents, Jane and Dave, and her two older brothers[…] [Growing up, along with doing modeling gigs, she] delved into plenty of adaptive sports: she tried wheelchair racing, wheelchair rugby, swimming and sledge hockey only to name a few. It was then that she discovered skateboarding, noticing the board that one of her friends had from her brother. She decided that she wanted to give it a go, and immediately fell in love with the thrill of the ride.

