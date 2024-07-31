A new study simulates the gravitational waves from a failing warp drive

Warp drives—a concept from science fiction—could theoretically allow for faster-than-light travel! While there are major obstacles to building one—such as the need for exotic matter—scientists continue to explore the possibility.



A new study published this week has simulated the gravitational waves that a malfunctioning warp drive might produce, advancing research on this topic. And if nothing else, the images of the simulations are oddly satisfying to look at.

What no one has seen before: new study simulates gravitational waves from failing warp drive [Max Planck Institute]

