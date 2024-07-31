A Star Wars-themed AirBnB

Earth and Sky Dwellings, a vacation property host in Asheville, North Carolina, has just announced a new vaguely STAR WARS-themed residence for rent.

Technically called "Phoenix," to avoid any explicit copyright infringement, this 2-bedroom dwelling starts at $590 per night and comes complete with a uh, cockpit-style "movie room" with a dinky 32-inch television. There are some other Star Wars-esque Easter Eggs scattered throughout the home, but honestly, I can't tell what any of them are supposed to be. Take a look via Instagram:

