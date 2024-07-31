Air Canada flight attendant loses her cool: "Everyone, behave!" (video)

An Air Canada crew member snapped earlier this week, berating a passenger on a flight to Montreal who reportedly asked for a blanket.

It's not clear what the passenger might have said or done to push the attendant over the edge, but video shot from someone's seat (see below, posted by FL360aero) shows the crew member losing it, scolding said traveler in both French and English.

"Behave, or you will get off!" she said in French, along with threatening to "tell the captain right away." But according to USA Today, when a passenger agreed that she should call the captain, the attendant "reportedly denied the passenger's request."

"I don't want no bullying against my crew. OK, everyone, behave!" she added in English. Passengers were reportedly so taken aback by her behavior, that when the passenger who requested the blanket was kicked off the plane, "all the other travelers also left the plane, forcing Air Canada to cancel the flight," according to the FL360aero post on X.

There are enough rude-passenger stories to know that the flight attendant might not be the only one to blame, as we're not seeing the full story here. But if FL360aero's report is accurate, the crew member must have been pretty harsh for the other passengers to clear out with them.

"It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologise to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada," the airline said in a statement, via News 18. "We are taking this incident very seriously."

From News18:

An Air Canada flight flying from Morocco's Casablanca to Canada's Montreal was cancelled after a member of the crew went into meltdown mode after a flyer requested a blanket. The incident occurred aboard Flight AC73 on Friday, as per a video shared by aviation-related account @fl360aero on X. The video shows the attendant gesturing angrily while yelling at an unseen passenger, speaking in French and English. … A different crew was brought in to take the passengers to their destination on Sunday, the broadcaster said. It further added that the passengers would receive compensation for both the delay and the incident that happened aboard the plane.

Stress levels are quite high in the sky these days : An Air Canada flight from Casablanca (CMN) to Montreal (YUL) was canceled due to the inappropriate behavior of a flight attendant on July 26, 2024.



The Airbus A330-343 aircraft (C-GHLM) did the taxi aiming a departure while… pic.twitter.com/h3s4fbGF5A — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 27, 2024

