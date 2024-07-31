Auction of unusual bedpan collection doesn't draw any bidders

For forty years, Mary Jacobs, 77, of Newmarket, England has collected bedpans.

"I used to help out at the jumble sales in the Newmarket Salvation Army hall," she told Suffolk News. "I saw a slipper bed pan come in and I bought it for 50p and that was the start, I just wanted to collect something different… Most people think they all look the same but in fact they are all different sizes, colours and shapes. They vary a lot."

Recently though, she decided she's done with that crap and decided to unload all 160 of them. Auctioneers Batemans brought them to the block.

"Offered for sale in 17 group lots (varying from 6 to 12 bed pans in each) including such classics as 'The Improved Ideal bed and douche slipper' and a 'Jones Ware Relax no. 500,' we are sure there is something for everyone (who desperately needs to 'go')," the auctioneers announced.

Unfortunately, nobody gave a $h1t. Now, Jacobs is desperate to find them bed pans a new home.

"I had a cupboard built to store them in my front bedroom but I'm getting older and need to clear some space," she said. "I hope they go to a good home. They're clean, washed and in fantastic condition."