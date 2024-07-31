Aussie drivers can drop a dime via the internet

Canberra, Australia, has a new weapon against bad drivers – snitches. The Australian Capital Territory Police have created a web portal where users can upload their dashcam footage of traffic violations. The police review the footage and can assess fines or warnings.

Police shared a video compiling some of the violations and their associated fines.

The move has already netted significant results. Since the portal opened in May, police have received 132 reports and issued 25 traffic infringements in turn. ACT police have produced a compilation video, noting that over $7,000 in fines have been issued under the scheme. A further 35 drivers have received caution notices, while six matters are pending investigation. Canberra Times

If these are the worst drivers in Canberra, I hope they appreciate how good they have it. Perhaps the steep fines imposed for violations keep drivers in check. Using a cell phone while driving will set you back $518, equivalent to $338 in the US. Australians don't seem to subscribe to the American saying, "Snitches get stitches," and have a history of enthusiastically turning in their neighbors.

via Techdirt

