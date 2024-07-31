MAGA pundits claim CIA behind viral "weird" meme trend

The MAGA party thinks it has the exclusive right to mock the opposition. And they are so triggered at being called "weird" for promoting their racist, misogynistic, manosphere-influenced, QAnon-flavored, machine-gun-toting-Jesus-loving, incel-worshipping, Jewish-space-laser-believing, Pizzagate-conspiracy-spreading worldview that they are convinced the CIA is behind it.

Using Elon Musk's favorite dehumanizing nickname for anyone who disagrees with him, MAGA pundits say the CIA has brainwashed "NPCs" (non-player characters, i.e. characters in video games not controlled by human players) into calling the patriotic sociopaths of the right wing "weird."

Check out this "supercut" that conservative starlet Dave Rubin posted to Xitter, with the totally-not-weird claim that it shows "NPC's being programmed to say 'weird.'"

I watched it and I didn't see anyone "being programmed." I did see people spreading a funny meme that does a good job of flustering people who are undeniably creepy. Like all memes, it is already dying down, but it has caused normal people to take a harder look at the far-right's bizarre beliefs. And that's why the right is so upset. It's not the name-calling, it's the reason for the name-calling that makes them squirm.

Supercut of NPC's being programmed to say "weird." pic.twitter.com/ehOg48ZiJZ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2024

