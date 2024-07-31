Meta to pay $1.4bn for unauthorized facial scans of Texas Facebook users

Facebook slurped up the biometric data of users in Texas—their faces—without authorization. Parent Meta will pay $1.4bn to avoid further legal action.

"Unbeknownst to most Texans, for more than a decade Meta ran facial recognition software on virtually every face contained in the photographs uploaded to Facebook, capturing records of the facial geometry of the people depicted," Paxton's office said. The office said that Meta did this despite knowing that Texas' Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act bars companies from capturing biometric identifiers of Texans without first informing them and obtaining their consent.

Hahah. Privacy hero of the hour is… Ken Paxton! Maybe he can use the money to buy the local cops spines instead of military hardware.