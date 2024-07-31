Missing Henry VIII portrait spotted in social media post

A 16th-century portrait of England's Henry VIII listed among famous missing artworks has turned up in plain sight—on display at a local government building in the West Midlands—after being spotted in a social media post.

Adam Busiakiewicz, who works as a consultant for famous auction house Sotheby's, said that when he saw a photo of the work hanging in the Shire Hall, Warwick, it "just stood out to me". After inspecting it personally to test his theory, he confirmed the artwork was created for tapestry maker Ralph Sheldon and dated back to the 1590s. It was one of a collection of 22 portraits made for Sheldon, but the whereabouts of only a handful were known.

Here's a screenshot of the Twitter post he spotted it in. Eagle-eyed!

It's worth £200,000, according to the BBC. Here's a slightly better but still pretty crummy photo of it; how funny that there is not one good reproduction of it yet. He's used to waiting.