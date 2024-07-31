Mystery military tank blocking Texas highway (video)

An M109 Howitzer tank brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 10 in San Antonio, Texas today. No, it wasn't a militia kicking off a Texa secession. Rather, the tank slipped of the flatbed truck that was carrying it. Video below.

According to UPI, "The tank was not being transported as part of a military convoy and no uniformed military personnel were spotted at the scene."

That said, officials were coordinating with Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, a nearby US Army training camp, along with Mission Wrecker San Antonio who cleared the roadway.

