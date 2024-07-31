New voter registration setting record numbers

Voter registration numbers have soared since Kamala Harris entered the race.

Twenty percent of new voters are 18 years old, and 84% of these new voters are under the age of 35. Regardless of which party they register for, or none at all, people are energized. The last time, however, I can remember hearing such great numbers around younger voters was during Obama's first campaign.

The group behind a popular get-out-the-vote technology platform said Friday that it's registered more than 100,000 new U.S. voters since President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, a surge that came amid mounting Republican efforts to make it harder to register and vote.

Vote.org said that 84% of voters registered in the new wave are under age 35. Nearly 1 in 5 new registrees is 18 years old. Andrea Hailey, the group's CEO,

said that "since 2020, we have led the largest voter registration drive in U.S. history," with more than 7.8 million people registered.