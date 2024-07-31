No extra adapters needed! This $50 13-in-1 hub helps you connect displays and more

TL;DR: If your desktop or laptop is lacking in the ports department, add 13 new connections with this docking station for only $49.99 (reg. $70)!

While tech has made our lives so much easier, the amount of cords, connectors, and adapters for your devices just keeps growing. A cluttered desk and stray cords are necessary, but that doesn't mean we love looking at them pile up at our desks or bedside tables!

This gadget can help connect the 13-in-1 docking station to your device with only one cord — we're not kidding. Then, use the various ports to mirror displays, transfer data, and more. Ditch your stack of adapters and grab the only one you'll need for only $49.99 (reg. $70).

The docking station connects to your device (like your MacBook or PC!) with a standard USB-C cable. That lets you connect USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB-C power delivery charging, SD and TF cards, VGA, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm AUX items directly to your device — no extra adapters necessary.

Use the USB-C PD charging connection to juice your iPhone with up to 100W of power. This is a great option if you're away from home and don't want to find a wall outlet. All you need is the port on the docking station.

If you want to transfer data from your phone or SD card, you can enjoy 5Gbps data transfer speeds. This could save you time if you take a lot of photos (the phone eats first!). Building your small business? Get extra screen real estate with the docking station's two HDMI connections, which support dual 4K monitors.

Oh, and since it measures just over five inches long, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a great place for it. Its size makes it easy to bring on the go if you like to take your laptop to your local coffee shop or coworking space to get some work done!

Get organized with the 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI ports, now just $49.99!

