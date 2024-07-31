Paperlike Color is a portable color e-ink display

Dasung's Paperlike Color is a 12-inch, 2560 x 1600 portable color e-ink display: fast to pack up and pleasant on the eyes, but slow to refresh. It connects via USB-C to computers, phones or tablets, is 5.3mm thick, and weights a hair under 1lb. Andrew Liszewski explains:

"The Kaleido display technology works by applying a color filter over a black-and-white E Ink panel, but that approach has some limitations. In black-and-white mode, E Ink's Kaleido 3 screens have a resolution of 300 ppi, but in color mode, that drops to 150 ppi. In addition, Kaleido 3 technology can also only display 4,096 colors, compared to the millions that LCD or OLED screens can display."

$849, pricier than an iPad Air. You have to want that paper-like look! A marketing video of it is embedded below. Far be it from me to doubt advertising; the real-world color saturation and refresh rate of a Kaleido 3 display can be seen in this clip.

