Survival horror fans rejoice: Squid Game season 2 hits screens Dec 26, 2024

I've already claimed my spot for fun fun fun in the fluffy chair in anticipation for the season 2 premiere of Squid Game on December 26, 2024.

From the synopsis:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told show fans, "I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story."

And, gee-willikers, as if my little heart isn't pounding fast enough already, news broke that Squid Game season 3 is already greenlighted for 2025.

Flame up the herb. Woof down the beer.

