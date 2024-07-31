This 2,000 foot skyscraper is completely abandoned

Goldin Finance 117 is a 2,000-foot "ghostscraper" located in Tianjin, China. Construction began on the building in 2008 but, after several stops-and-starts, ended in 2015 just shy of the building's completion. Now, Goldin Finance 117 is the world's tallest abandoned building.

What happened? For starters, the developers seemed to have forgotten the real estate mantra of "location, location, location!"

"It was like attempting to build New York's Hudson Yards on the outskirts of Philadelphia," commented construction news outlet The B1M in the below video.

That was only compounded by bad timing in the investment world.

From Oddity Central:

Goldin Group, was a new player in the Chinese market, and lacking the backing of the Chinese Government meant having to fully self-finance the entire development project. It was a risky venture, but if the company could pull it off, the rewards would be worth it. Unfortunately, the 2008 financial crisis put even more pressure on Goldin. By the time 2011 rolled around, construction on Golding Finance 117 resumed, and despite other minor hiccups things were looking up. However, in 2015, following a ceremony to celebrate the topping of the skyscraper at 597 meters, all construction work ceased. Following the bursting of the Chinese stock market bubble, Goldin lacked the reserves to keep its own stock price afloat, and its leaders could only stand by as the price plummeted […] The last hope of seeing Goldin Finance 117 completed apparently faded in 2018, and the 600-meter-tall skyscraper has been abandoned ever since.

