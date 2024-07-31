Today's dumbest clickbait for July 31, 2024

What a great time to be alive! Starbucks is adding olive oil to coffee drinks, cat poo parasites have been found to be a treatment for dementia, and I'm here to save you from reading clickbait. Without further ado, here are the top four clickbait culprits:

The bait: "Why Josh Shapiro Would be a Dangerous Choice as Harris's Running Mate" (Counterpunch)

The reveal: He has been supportive of Israel's actions in Palestine.

***

The bait: "Why Calling Trump and Vance "Weird" Works" (The New Republic)

The reveal: It makes it hard for them to respond without appearing even weirder.

***

The bait: "George W. Bush uttered 'the 10 most important words in the history of economics' in 2008, Warren Buffett says" (Yahoo! Finance)

The reveal: "At the height of the 2008 financial crisis, Bush said: "'f money isn't loosened up, this sucker could go down!'"

***

The bait: "Everyone Wants to Move to This Country with the Best Work-Life Balance" (Apartment Therapy)

The reveal: New Zealand

The only thing worse than fresh clickbait is stale clickbait, but if you are a glutton for punishment, you can read past editions of my column here.