Trump's NABJ meltdown: Orange snowflake roasted by Black journalists

Trump's interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago today was a total disaster, a disaster the likes of which we've never seen before in the history of our country.

Sullen, slumping, and sour faced, the orange snowflake complained about not receiving proper respect for deigning the audience with a live appearance. His petty whining was met with groans of derision and mocking laughter.

Here's the transcript of the first three minutes:

NABJ Interviewer

Mr President, we so appreciate you giving us an hour of your time. I want to start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today.

You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four Congresswoman women of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from.

You have used words like" animal" and "rabid" to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them "a loser," saying the questions that they ask are, quote, stupid and racist.

You've had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?

Donald Trump

Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. First question, you don't even say, "Hello, how are you?" Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network.

And I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country. I've done so much for the Black population of this country, including employment, including opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for Black workers and Black entrepreneurs.

I've done so much and, you know, when I say this, historically Black colleges and universities were out of money. They were stone cold broke and I saved them and I gave them long term financing and nobody else was doing it.

I think it's a very rude introduction. I don't know exactly why you would do something like that. And let me go a step further. I was invited here and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to be here.

It turned out my opponent isn't here. You invited me under false pretense. And then you said you can't do it with Zoom. Well, you know, where's Zoom? She's going to do it with Zoom and she's not coming.

And then you are half an hour late. Just so we understand, I have too much respect for you to be late. They couldn't get their equipment working or something.

NABJ Interviewer

Mr. President, I would love if you can answer the question on your rhetoric.

Donald Trump

I have answered the question. I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln. That is my answer.

NABJ Interviewer

Better than President Johnson, who signed the Voting Rights Act?

Donald Trump

That's my answer. And for to you to start off a question and answer period, especially when you're 35 minutes late because you couldn't get your equipment to work in such a hostile manner. I think it's a disgrace.