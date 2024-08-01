1 dead and many ill after eating eel at Japanese department store

The grilled eel at a restaurant in Yokohama's Keikyu department store was bad, with one diner dead and dozens more sick.

Keikyu Department Store said 147 customers as of Monday had reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after eating grilled eel dishes sold in the grocery section of the department store based in Yokohama, near Tokyo, between July 24 and July 25. Japan has a tradition of eating roasted eel as a tonic for the heat during the hottest days of summer.

All those reportring symptoms had the eel, prepared by the Tokyo-based restaurant chain Nihonbashi Isesada, which admitted that some cooks were not wearing plastic gloves. 1,700 servings of grilled eel were sold, Keikyu officials said, either standalone or as part of box lunches. Staph was found in the excrement of those infected.

