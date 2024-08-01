A younger and wiser JD Vance decrying Trump

Here is your daily reminder that today's JD Vance is a rank opportunist.

Reddit r/KamalaHarrisMemes plays host to this short clip. In it, JD Vance energetically tells us that he doesn't like Trump. Vance seems to have hardly aged since this was filmed, add a little makeup, a beard and it could be yesterday.

Vance called his Master's incredible racist flameout yesterday "hilarious" and praised him for bumbling his way into the interview. Members of The Republican faithful are starting to break ranks in small ways as polling numbers are moving against them for the second week in a row. I wonder how long before Trump blames Vance and tries to upgrade.

