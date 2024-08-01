AI is gradually taking over Taco Bell drive-thrus

Customers at over 100 Taco Bell locations already have their orders taken by AI.

Aptly named Yum! Brands, Inc. is testing voice AI in 13 US states and Australia. Taco Bell restaurants in the US and KFC (formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken) locations in the land down under are being served by AI. This is how we get Skynet. Once the GPT gets tired of having some drunk repeatedly yelling "Yo quiero Taco Bell!" into the speaker over and over, Maximum Overdrive.

The rollout of Voice AI technology in Taco Bell, currently in more than 100 Taco Bell U.S. drive-thrus across 13 states, is designed to enhance back-of-house operations for team members and elevate the order experience for consumers. Benefits include easing task load for team members, improving order accuracy, providing a consistent, friendly experience, and reducing wait times, while driving profitable growth for Taco Bell, Yum! Brands and their franchisees. "Yum! Brands is integrating digital and technology into all aspects of our business with exciting new capabilities, and AI is a core piece of that strategy," said Lawrence Kim, Chief Innovation Officer, Yum! Brands. "We're expanding and accelerating our AI capabilities like Voice AI to deliver leading-edge technologies to our franchisees and to enhance the consumer and team member experience. With over two years of fine tuning and testing the drive-thru Voice AI technology, we're confident in its effectiveness in optimizing operations and enhancing customer satisfaction." Press Release

