Donald Trump gets mocked after racist remarks with viral hashtag: "#WhenITurnedBlack"

The internets are having a field day trolling Donald Trump after his ridiculous Kamala Harris "turned Black" comments. And the epicenter of guffaws is taking place on X, where the hashtag #WhenITurnedBlack is trending.

Like taking candy from a 78-year-old baby, Comedian Roy Wood Jr. helped himself to the easy pickings, immediately cracking jokes on X after Trump made his blatantly racist and bizarre remarks in Chicago yesterday.

"We now know Kamala's brave story," Wood Jr. sarcastically posted. "When did the rest of you "turn" black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space. #WhenITurnedBlack" (See Wood Jr.'s X post below.)

We now know Kamala's brave story. When did the rest of you "turn" black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space. #WhenITurnedBlack pic.twitter.com/URBx3fqcbh — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2024

When I peeled myself off the plastic on my great-grandmother's couch, my Blackness kicked it. #WhenITurnedBlack pic.twitter.com/zFIHWPYlxJ — Tonya McKenzie | PR & Media Relations Expert (@TonyaMcKenziePR) July 31, 2024

I packed a bag of fried chicken for lunch to eat at work. And a small bottle of hot sauce I nabbed from a room service tray weeks prior. No more checking the multiracial box for me. — Ruqaiyah (@ruqaiyah) July 31, 2024

I officially "turned Black" the day I started using cocoa butter. Suddenly, I was getting compliments on my glow, my rhythm improved, and I found myself knowing all the lyrics to old-school hip-hop. Even learned how to perfectly slap down a card in spades! #WhenITurnedBlack — James Seay (@JamesSeay) July 31, 2024

I turned black just today — TonyParisi.eth (@auradeluxe) July 31, 2024

