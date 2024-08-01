Learn to flirt in a new language with Rosetta Stone!

TL;DR: Impress your summer vacation crush by flirting with them in their language. Learn up to 25 languages with Rosetta Stone, now only $151.99 (reg. $399) for with code SAVENOW!

It's sweet summertime! If you have a family beach trip to Mykonos on the calendar or a solo adventure to Rio de Janeiro planned, you can't forget your charger adapters, sunscreen, and one more thing: to learn the local language.

Whether you're traveling in Europe or South America, it's always a good idea to at least know a few words or phrases to navigate your destination better…and to flirt with your summer vacation crush! Luckily, it's easy to get a hold of a new language when you study with Rosetta Stone, which is now discounted to $151.99 (reg. $399) if you use code SAVENOW.

To prep for your upcoming vacay, choose one of Rosetta Stone's 25 languages — you can only learn one at a time but can switch midway if you'd like. Pick up some French before heading to Paris for the Olympics, Vietnamese before visiting Hanoi, or Italian before hanging out on the Positano Coast!

Lessons begin by teaching you basic conversational skills so you can easily order a café au lait when you land in Paris or a pastel in Rio. Need help figuring out where exactly the Duomo is? You'll learn how to ask for directions in your new language, hail a cab, and, of course, compliment the cutie you spotted at the restaurant!

You'll even get help with your pronunciation and accent with Rosetta Stone's AI-powered tech that listens to your speech and offers live, helpful feedback. No one wants their Greek hottie to see them struggle to pronounce something, right?

Learning a new language is easy and intuitive with Rosetta Stone, so use coupon code SAVENOW to get lifetime access for just $151.99 (reg. $399) — that's over half off!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.