Man stabbed to death in debate over whether chicken or egg came first

A man was stabbed to death in Indonesia after reportedly arguing with his killer about whether the chicken or the egg came first. The story, as translated by Google from an article in Kumparan, describes that the two were drinking and challenging one another with riddles. One eventually got upset and left only to return with a knife and settle the matter permanently.

The stabbing was triggered by a related misunderstanding or the chicken or the egg first question at an alcoholic drink party. … Muna Police Criminal Investigation Unit Head, AKP La Ode Arsangka, said the stabbing occurred on Jalan Poros Raha-Lakapera, Labasa Village, South Tongkuno District, Muna, Wednesday (24/7) afternoon. "Yes, there was a murder. The victim was stabbed by the perpetrator multiple times and died on the spot," said La Ode … La Ode explained that the perpetrator and victim did not know each other. They met at an alcoholic drinking place in Labasa Village. While drinking, they joked and gave each other riddles. Including asking about the chicken or egg first. However, recently the perpetrator became emotional. He immediately went home to take a sharp weapon, then returned to the location of the alcohol party and brutally stabbed the victim.

One one hand, it isn't clear from the reportage which positions the victim and aggressor each held. On the other hand, everyone knows you do not bring up causality dilemmas, let alone infinite regressions, when you are at an alcohol party.