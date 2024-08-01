Matt Gaetz's secret makeup routine revealed (video)

Are you envious how Congressman Matt Gaetz went from frumpy to fabulous overnight, becoming the belle of the ball at the RNC? Let Landon Reid show you Matt's top secret makeup routine!

"I'm not a conservative," says Reid, "but I know a lot of conservative men are going to be wanting to achieve this makeup look and won't know where to start. So I am reaching across the aisle to help."

Before Reid reveals Gaetz' makeup routine, he comments on the Congressman's fingernails: "His light semi -translucent solid pink nails are not nail polish. They're not buffed. They are acrylic French tip fingernails with the French tips cut off. Look at how absolutely subtle they are."

The first step in achieving the look is applying facelift tape. "If I looked any younger, Matt Gaetz might try to date me," remarks Reid.

He pays special attention to the brows. "Your eyebrows should say, 'Bring these to Snow White's heart.'"

The final result is fantastic. Reid closes by saying, "let me know what other conservative politicians' make up routines you would like me to do." I hope he does Elon Musk next.