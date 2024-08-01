Meidas Touch mocks Trump with savage Venn diagram takedown

Dear Darnold Trump: I see you are having a befuddled racist grandpa episode over Kamala Harris's biracial heritage. Yesterday, you told Black journalists that Harris suddenly "turned Black" after being Indian American for her entire life.

You seem to have trouble understanding that people who don't share the same race can have babies together. Or that when they have babies, those babies can be of mixed racial heritage.

To help you, a flabbergasted 78-year-old felon, understand this concept, Meidas Touch created a useful infographic. It shows two Venn diagrams (Harris loves Venn diagrams, btw) that lays it out in terms that even a cognitively diminished pussy-grabbing con-man like you can understand.

The top diagram has three circles:

Left circle: "INDIAN MOTHER"

Right circle: "JAMAICAN FATHER"

Overlapping center: "KAMALA HARRIS"

The bottom diagram has three circles:

Left circle: "RAPIST"

Right circle: "FRAUDSTER"

Overlapping center: "DONALD TRUMP"

See how easy that was? If you weren't so weird, you might understand that being biracial is normal.