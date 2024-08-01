Today's dumbest clickbait for August 1, 2024

The clickbait factory is especially busy today! I have not 3, not 4, but 5 clickbaits stories for your delectation today. Since the whole point of this is to save you time, let's get right into it:

The bait: Michelle Obama shares big news close to her heart following upsetting day in family (Hello!)

The reveal: A few days after her late mother's birthday, she announced she was releasing a new book.

***

The bait: The Best Way to Connect With Others (Psychology Today)

The reveal: "Focus on how you want them to feel."

***

The bait: The Real Reason People Aren't Having Kids (Atlantic)

The reveal: The reason people aren't having children, according to the article, is a lack of a clear sense of meaning or purpose in life.

***

The bait: What Is the Deepest Lake in the U.S.? (How Stuff Works)

The reveal: Crater Lake in Oregon. Maximum depth is 1,949 feet.

***

The bait: Donald Trump Gets Bad News From Republican Pollster (Newsweek)

The reveal: Kamala Harris is closing the gap or even leading Trump in swing states.

Ta ta for now! Read past editions of Clicksaver here.