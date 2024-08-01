Utah official who pulled down teen's skirt in restaurant signs plea deal for sexual battery

Ida Ann Lorzeno, 49, who was fired from her job with the Utah attorney general's office, signed a no contest plea deal after being arrested and charged with sexual battery for pulling down a teenage girl's skirt in a restaurant.

Court records state that Lorzeno "knowingly and intentionally touch[ed] the buttocks of another person under the circumstances she should have known would cause affront or alarm."

From News Nation:

The incident happened on April 20 at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse in St. George, Utah. Lorenzo told investigators that the teenager's buttocks and vagina were exposed to people sitting in the lobby, including children. In her interviews with police, Lorenzo said she felt compelled to pull down the teen's skirt to cover her exposed body.



"Everyone behind me applauded," she told police in a phone call. In the immediate aftermath, the teenager's friends recorded their interactions with Lorenzo. In one video, which amassed nearly 15 million views on TikTok, Lorenzo identified herself as a state employee and threatened to call Child Protective Services on the teenager.

Previously: Utah official pulls down teen's skirt in restaurant, arrested for sexual battery