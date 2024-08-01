Wikipedia's $58 gadget lets you access its entire library offline

[UPDATE 8-1-24 2:53pm PT: It's sold out, but keep checking back as they ramp up production]

Wikipedia is selling a small $58 gadget that provides offline access to a full-copy of Wikipedia via a Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes MDWiki, a free library of comprehensive offline medical content and educational resources.

Called Internet-in-a-Box, the device is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with a 256 GB SD card. After plugging it in, up to 10 users at a time can access the information on it by entering http://box.lan in their browser.

You can buy one or support the project here.

Previously:

• One man's search for the least-viewed article on Wikipedia