Artist Adam Murphy's fantastic Tintin – Indiana Jones mashups

Adam Murphy is an Australian artist/cartoonist who's been drawing professionally since he was 15 when Disney hired him to work on animation in 1989.

I've been following him on Instagram for a while, and I find his art charming. He has an incredible ability for mashing up the styles and characters that he loves. I adored his series of illustrations, which looked like they were taken from a graphic novel, The Hobbit, drawn by Charles Schulz in the style of "Peanuts."

Images are copyright Adam Murphy and posted with his permission. Instagram: @adammurphyart

But he's recently been doing covers from an imaginary series of books, each labeled "A Tintin and Indy Adventure," all drawn in the style of Hergé. Tintin and a young Indiana Jones (it looks like the books would be set in the 1930s or 1940s) get into various evocatively titled adventures, with little Snowy by their side.

Don't even ask me what I would give to make these books real.

Adam kindly gave me his permission to post these covers. Do yourself a favor and follow this wonderful artist on Instagram at @adammurphyart, and keep up with his immensely appealing and perfectly executed multiple mashups of Tintin, Wolverine, Peanuts, Indiana Jones, Moomin, Asterix, Calvin and Hobbes, Bone, and more.

Images are copyright Adam Murphy and posted with his permission. Instagram: @adammurphyart

Images are copyright Adam Murphy and posted with his permission. Instagram: @adammurphyart

Images are copyright Adam Murphy and posted with his permission. Instagram: @adammurphyart

Previously: Some really fun posters of the Muppets celebration the National Parks