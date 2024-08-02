Australian waterway mysteriously turned electric blue

The water in Humpybong Creek near Brisbane, Australia has turned electric blue and nobody knows why or how. Queensland Fire and Rescue apparently tested the water and determined the coloring to be "benign" but it's still a bizarre mystery.

"There are various microorganisms (bacteria and algae) that can produce some very intense colours in water, including bright greens, pinks and reds," University of Sydney civil engineer Stuart Khan told Yahoo! News. "But I am not familiar with a microorganism producing this color.

"It does look like copper contamination, which would be very easy to test for and confirm. In some cases, copper has been used as an algaecide in ponds (to kill nuisance algae), but these pictures would imply very excessive dosing, if it is copper. And yes, if it is copper, it's very toxic to fish and many invertebrate species, so it would have significant ecological impacts."

Apparently some residents joked that it was the result of a gender reveal stunt. But maybe they weren't joking.

